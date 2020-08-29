Rockets rout Thunder to take 3-2 series lead

Houston Rockets' P.J. Tucker, center right, is held back by Oklahoma City Thunder's Steven Adams, right, as he confronts Dennis Schroder, center left, while officials step in during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Both players were ejected. Both Schroder and Tucker were ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)