Mane leans on advice from fellow Canadians as he enters NBA Draft

Karim Mane, shown in a handout photo, hopes the advice he's learned from NBA players past and present will serve him well in the future, as unclear as it may be due to the novel coronavirus.The product of CEGEP Vanier College in Montreal recently announced he had signed an agent and that he'd remain in this year's NBA Draft, bypassing interest from a number of NCAA Division I universities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vanier College MANDATORY CREDIT