Canadian teen Thorsteinson eager to face big league bats in game against Jays

Canadian pitcher Justin Thorsteinson looks in to home plate as he prepares to deliver a pitch in this undated handout photo. Canadian teenager Justin Thorsteinson wants to be challenged whenever he steps on a mound. The 18-year-old left-hander with Canada's junior national baseball team, is scheduled to pitch against the Blue Jays Thursday in the latest addition of an annual exhibition matchup between the teams at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Baseball Canada