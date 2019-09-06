Andreescu's coach knows Canadian needs to play 'complete match' in final

Canada's Bianca Andreescu consoles Serena Williams of the USA after Williams had to retire from the final of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Andreescu is preparing for the biggest match of her young tennis career. The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., faces American legend Williams in the women's final of the U.S. Open on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn