Canada's Taylor Pendrith ready for pro debut on PGA Tour at U.S. Open

Canadian amateur Taylor Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., tees off on the 17th hole during first round play at the Canadian Open golf championship on July 24, 2014 at Royal Montreal golf club in Montreal. Taylor Pendrith is ready to showcase his game on the biggest stage in golf. The product of Richmond Hill, Ont., earned his way into the second major of the season on Sunday when he qualified for the U.S. Open as one of the top five players in the Korn Ferry Tour rankings. It's been a long road for the 29-year-old Pendrith, who's battled back from injuries and other setbacks to become one of the hottest players not yet on the PGA Tour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz