Wednesday's Games

NHL Pre-season

Montreal 4 Florida 3

Carolina 2 Tampa Bay 0

Washington 3 St. Louis 2

New Jersey 4 N.Y. Rangers 3

Ottawa 4 Toronto 3

Winnipeg 4 Minnesota 1

Chicago 2 Detroit 1

Calgary 6 San Jose 4

---

MLB

American League

Oakland 1 Kansas City 0 (11 innings)

Cleveland 2 Detroit 1 (10 innings)

L.A. Angels 3 N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 3 Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 3 Minnesota 1

Toronto 11 Baltimore 10

National League

St. Louis 5 Washington 1

Arizona 5 Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 7 Colorado 4

Cincinnati 3 Chicago Cubs 2 (10 innings)

Philadelphia 4 Atlanta 1

San Diego 2 Milwaukee 1

Interleague

Seattle 4 Pittsburgh 1

San Francisco 11 Boston 3

Tampa Bay 8 L.A. Dodgers 7 (11 innings)

---

