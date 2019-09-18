Wednesday's Games
NHL Pre-season
Montreal 4 Florida 3
Carolina 2 Tampa Bay 0
Washington 3 St. Louis 2
New Jersey 4 N.Y. Rangers 3
Ottawa 4 Toronto 3
Winnipeg 4 Minnesota 1
Chicago 2 Detroit 1
Calgary 6 San Jose 4
---
MLB
American League
Oakland 1 Kansas City 0 (11 innings)
Cleveland 2 Detroit 1 (10 innings)
L.A. Angels 3 N.Y. Yankees 2
Houston 3 Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 3 Minnesota 1
Toronto 11 Baltimore 10
National League
St. Louis 5 Washington 1
Arizona 5 Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 7 Colorado 4
Cincinnati 3 Chicago Cubs 2 (10 innings)
Philadelphia 4 Atlanta 1
San Diego 2 Milwaukee 1
Interleague
Seattle 4 Pittsburgh 1
San Francisco 11 Boston 3
Tampa Bay 8 L.A. Dodgers 7 (11 innings)
---
