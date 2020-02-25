HFX Wanderers FC complete 2020 CPL roster by signing two Brazilians

The game ball sits on a pedestal ahead of the inaugural soccer match of the Canadian Premier League between Forge FC of Hamilton and York 9 in Hamilton on April 27, 2019. HFX Wanderers FC have signed a pair of Brazilians in attacking midfielder Joao Morelli and defender Eriks Santos. "Morelli can make that final pass and has shown he can score goals from open play or free-kicks which we lacked last season," Wanderers head coach Stephen Hart said in a statement. "Santos is composed at the back and looks very good in the air and of course his defending qualities have been developing in some difficult leagues." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett