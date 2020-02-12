Wednesday's Games
NHL
Boston 4 Montreal 1
Los Angeles 5 Calgary 3
Vancouver 3 Chicago 0
---
AHL
Charlotte 5 Rochester 2
Utica 3 Laval 2
WB/Scranton 2 Hartford 1
Syracuse 1 Binghamton 0
Milwaukee 2 Texas 1
Rockford 2 Manitoba 1
Tucson 5 Colorado 2
Ontario 4 Bakersfield 2
Stockton 4 San Jose 3 (OT)
---
NBA
Cleveland 127 Atlanta 105
Orlando 116 Detroit 112 (OT)
Brooklyn 101 Toronto 91
Washington 114 New York 96
Indiana 118 Milwaukee 111
Memphis 111 Portland 104
Charlotte 115 Minnesota 108
Dallas 130 Sacramento 111
Phoenix 112 Golden State 106
Utah 116 Miami 101
L.A. Lakers 120 Denver 116 (OT)
---
