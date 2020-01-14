TORONTO - The Toronto Arrows have named winger Dan Moor captain with backrower Lucas Rumball serving as vice-captain for the club's 2020 Major League Rugby season.
The two Canadian internationals served as co-captains in 2019, the franchise's first year in the North American pro league.
"Both players are genuine and intelligent men and have earned the respect of their peers and teammates with their strong determination and dedication to their craft," Chris Silverthorn, the Arrows director of rugby, said in a statement.
Moor, 29, made 17 appearances for the Arrows last season, earning All-MLR second-team honours. He led the team in metres carried (1,092), tries (seven) and offloads (10).
Rumball, 24, appeared in six matches for the Arrows after spending much of the first half of the season away on international duty. A knee injury sidelined him near the end of the campaign.
The Arrows, who leave for Las Vegas on Wednesday for some warm-weather training, open the season Feb. 9 at the Austin Herd. The team's home opener is April 4 against the Utah Warriors.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2020.
