CALGARY - Dominique Malonga scored twice as Cavalry FC beat Valour FC 4-1 on Wednesday in Canadian Premiere League action.
After a scoreless first half, Malonga opened the scoring in the 53rd minute for Cavalry FC (8-1-5).
Marco Bustos scored for Valour FC (4-7-4) in the 77th minute only for Cavalry to respond with three goals in the final few minutes of the match.
Oliver Minatel restored the lead for Cavalry in the 85th before Malonga netted his second two minutes later. Julian Buscher added one more in the 91st.
---
FORGE FC 1 FC EDMONTON 0
EDMONTON — Klaidi Cela scored in the 26th minute as Forge FC (9-1-4) beat FC Edmonton (3-6-6) to remain in first place in the Fall League standings.
---
WANDERERS FC 1 PACIFIC FC 1
VICTORIA — Akeem Garcia's 80th-minute goal helped HFX (2-6-7) earn a road draw against Pacific FC (4-7-4).
---
