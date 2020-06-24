Pink Lloyd chasing record fourth straight win in Grade 3 Jacques Cartier Stakes

Pink Lloyd ridden by Jockey Eurico Da Silva captures the Jacques Cartier Stakes on opening day of the 133 day race meet at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Another week, another chance for a milestone victory for trainer Robert Tiller. Tiller, 70, registered his 2,000th career victory last week at Woodbine Racetrack. On Thursday, multiple Sovereign Award winner Pink Lloyd, another Tiller trainee, will make his '20 debut chasing a record fourth straight win in the Grade 3, $125,000 Jacques Cartier Stakes, also at Woodbine.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Burns