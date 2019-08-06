Ottawa Fury looks to showcase talent against Toronto FC in Canadian Championship

Ottawa Fury FC's Cristian Portilla battles for the ball with Toronto FC's Marco Delgado, left, during the first half of Canadian Championship soccer action in Toronto, Wednesday July 25, 2018.Ottawa Fury GM Julian de Guzman looks to upset Toronto FC on Wednesday when his USL Championship club hosts the MLS side in the opening leg of their Canadian Championship semifinal. Toronto has knocked Ottawa out of the tournament the last two years although the Fury recorded a first-leg win in 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch