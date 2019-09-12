Oklahoma defensive lineman Gallimore tops CFL Scouting Bureau fall rankings

TORONTO - Neville Gallimore, a defensive lineman with the Oklahoma Sooners, topped the CFL Scouting Bureau's first top-20 prospects list for the 2020 draft.
The list was released Thursday by the league.
Gallimore, a six-foot-two, 301-pound native of St. Catharines, Ont., has started 26-of-40 games at Oklahoma over four seasons. He has registered 122 tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.
The CFL Scouting Bureau consists of league scouts, player-personnel directors and GMs. It grades the top CFL draft prospects three times each year with the next list scheduled to be released in December.
Rounding out the top-10 are: 2) Notre Dame receiver Chase Claypool of Abbotsford, B.C.; 3) Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke of Oakville, Ont.; 4) New Mexico State offensive lineman Sage Doxtater of Welland, Ont.; 5) North Carolina defensive back Patrice Rene of Ottawa; 6) Richmond receiver Dejon Brisset of Mississauga, Ont.; 7) Laval offensive lineman Ketel Asse of Saint-Marc, Haiti; 8) Laval linebacker Adam Auclair of Quebec City; 9) North Dakota defensive end Mason Bennett of Winnipeg; and 10) Penn State defensive end Daniel Joseph of Brampton, Ont.
