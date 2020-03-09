'Confused' Leafs look to regroup after ugly road trip; Rielly nearing a return

Los Angeles Kings' Adrian Kempe (9) scores past Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen during a shootout in an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Maple Leafs returned to practice Monday on the heels of a West Coast road trip against three of the NHL???s worst teams that netted them a solitary point. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez