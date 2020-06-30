Travel between United States, Canada complicating MLB Toronto approval

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 1992, file photo, spectators look out at the field of the SkyDome in Toronto, from a window of the SkyDome Hotel before Game 5 of the World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Atlanta Braves. This week, Major League Baseball players and owners reached an agreement to play an abbreviated, 60-game season that would start July 23 or 24 in teams’ home ballparks. But the seats will be empty. Instead, fans hoping to see a game in person will be have to settle for pressing their faces up against hotel windows, squinting through metal grates or climb to rooftops when baseball returns this month in otherwise empty stadiums. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy, File)