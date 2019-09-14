PARADISE, N.L. - It's a hockey fan's paradise this weekend as the Toronto Maple Leafs hold their annual training camp in Paradise, N.L. Fans lined up around the block in the early mornings of Friday and Saturday to snag free tickets to practices and scrimmages at the Paradise Double Ice Complex, about 20 minutes west of St. John's. As events wrapped up Saturday afternoon, fans shared excitement over the chance to watch their favourite players. Cory Mitchell and Jennifer Mitchell were at the arena with their twin baby boys, Austin and Clarke, named after Leafs players Auston Matthews and Wendel Clark. Cory commented on the positive buzz and excitement, saying the whole province seems to be enjoying the team's visit. The training camp in Paradise runs until Sunday afternoon before a sold out exhibition game in St. John's on Tuesday.
Hockey fans in Paradise, N.L. buzzing with excitement over Leafs training camp
N.L. town buzzing during Leafs training camp
Most Popular
Articles
- Penticton Mounties' affair lands in court
- Thief nabs child's bike, snowshoes
- Woman struck by truck
- Flood fouled new MRI room
- Jail guards to protest at OCC
- Baseball bat used in downtown assault
- 77-year-old charged with attempted murder
- Elderly woman stabbed in Penticton
- Smiles for school breakfast program
- Province balks at jail guards' request
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
Most Recent Feature
Latest News
- Works of art or monuments to ego? Rock-stacking stirs debate
- Hockey fans in Paradise, N.L. buzzing with excitement over Leafs training camp
- Discounted movie subscription service MoviePass shuts down
- Trump front and centre as talk of trade, jobs emerges on campaign trail
- Yemen's Houthi rebels launch drones on 2 big Saudi oil sites
- 'Ghostbuster' sequel to focus on a family of original film
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.