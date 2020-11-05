Canadian rugby international Sophie de Goede signs with England's Saracens

Sophie de Goede makes carries the ball during international rugby action against France in San Diego, California. Canadian rugby international Sophie de Goede has signed with England's Saracens. The No. 8 from Victoria, who can also play flanker and lock, captained Canada at the youth level. The 21-year-old has won six caps for Canada at the senior level. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Rugby Canada-Travis Prior *MANDATORY CREDIT*