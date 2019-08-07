Wednesday's Games

Canadian Soccer Championship

Semifinal First Leg

Montreal 2 Cavalry 1

Toronto 2 Ottawa 0

MLB

American League

Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 3

Chicago White Sox 8 Detroit 1

Cleveland 2 Texas 0 (Game 1)

Cleveland 5 Texas 1 (Game 2)

N.Y. Yankees 14 Baltimore 2

Kansas City 4 Boston 4 (Postponed)

National League

N.Y. Mets 7 Miami 2

L.A. Dodgers 2 St. Louis 1

Washington 4 San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 8 Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 6 Philadelphia 1

Interleague

Atlanta 11 Minnesota 7

Houston 14 Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 10 Oakland 1

Seattle 3 San Diego 2

---

Thursday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

CFL

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees (German 14-2) at Toronto (Pannone 2-4), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (Boyd 6-8), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Peters 2-0) at Boston (Sale 5-11), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 6-2) at Minnesota (Gibson 11-4), 8:10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta (Keuchel 3-4) at Miami (Hernandez 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-3) at Cincinnati (Wood 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 10-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-7), 9:45 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 10-7) at San Diego (Lauer 6-8), 10:10 p.m.

---

MLS

Houston at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

---

