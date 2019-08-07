Wednesday's Games
Canadian Soccer Championship
Semifinal First Leg
Montreal 2 Cavalry 1
Toronto 2 Ottawa 0
MLB
American League
Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 3
Chicago White Sox 8 Detroit 1
Cleveland 2 Texas 0 (Game 1)
Cleveland 5 Texas 1 (Game 2)
N.Y. Yankees 14 Baltimore 2
Kansas City 4 Boston 4 (Postponed)
National League
N.Y. Mets 7 Miami 2
L.A. Dodgers 2 St. Louis 1
Washington 4 San Francisco 1
Milwaukee 8 Pittsburgh 3
Arizona 6 Philadelphia 1
Interleague
Atlanta 11 Minnesota 7
Houston 14 Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 10 Oakland 1
Seattle 3 San Diego 2
---
Thursday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
CFL
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees (German 14-2) at Toronto (Pannone 2-4), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (Boyd 6-8), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Peters 2-0) at Boston (Sale 5-11), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 6-2) at Minnesota (Gibson 11-4), 8:10 p.m.
National League
Atlanta (Keuchel 3-4) at Miami (Hernandez 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-3) at Cincinnati (Wood 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 10-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-7), 9:45 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 10-7) at San Diego (Lauer 6-8), 10:10 p.m.
---
MLS
Houston at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
---
