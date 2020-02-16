Artem Anisimov scores winner, Senators beat Stars 4-3 in overtime

Ottawa Senators left wing Nick Paul (13) tries to control a bouncing puck in front of Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) and defenceman Stephen Johns (28) during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Sunday February 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA - Artem Anisimov scored at 3:48 of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars Sunday night.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Brady Tkachuk and Tyler Ennis also scored for the Senators (20-28-11) as Craig Anderson stopped 36 shots.

The Stars (34-19-6) got goals from John Klingberg, Stephen Johns and Joe Pavelski. Anton Khudobin finished with 42 saves.

Both teams were playing their third game in four nights. Ottawa was coming off a 4-2 loss to Toronto on Saturday, while the Stars beat the Canadiens 4-3 in overtime in Montreal on the same night.

Sunday’s game wraps up a three-game road trip for the Stars (2-0-1).

Ennis broke a 2-2 tie midway through the third as he picked up a rolling puck and backhanded it into an open net.

The Stars tied it at 14:49 when Tyler Seguin found a trailing Pavelski to beat Anderson stick side.

The Senators outshot the Stars 19-12 in the second period, but the game stayed 2-2 with all four goals coming in the first period.

The Stars got lucky on the opening goal as Klingberg’s shot deflected off Nikita Zaitsev’s skate and right past Anderson at 3:03.

Ottawa tied it on a power-play goal by Pageau as he buried a one-timer off a great pass by Tkachuk at 7:36. The Senators took the lead late in the period as Anthony Duclair picked up his own rebound and fed Tkachuk, who had a wide-open net at 18:10.

The Stars tied the game 33 seconds later when Seguin won the draw and Johns’ slapshot made its way through from the blueline.

Duclair has gone 21 games without a goal, but he’s still creating chances and if not for some big saves by Khudobin could have had a couple on this night.

Notes: Ottawa’s Nick Paul played in his 100th career game. Dallas D Roman Polak was back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch Saturday night.

