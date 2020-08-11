TORONTO - The opening game of the Boston Bruins-Carolina Hurricanes playoff series was pushed back to Wednesday morning after the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets remained tied after four overtimes on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena.
The Bruins-Hurricanes game was originally to start at 8 p.m. ET.
The Lightning-Blue Jackets game started at 3 p.m. and completed the fourth overtime around 8:45 p.m.
The Tampa-Columbus contest was the opening game of the first full playoff round.
More coming.