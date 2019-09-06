Toronto FC looks to climb the standings at expense of lowly FC Cincinnati

Toronto FC's Patrick Mullins (13) controls the ball against New England Revolution midfielder Luis Caicedo, left, in the first half of an MLS soccer match at Gillette Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. Toronto FC visits expansion Cincinnati for the first time this weekend, looking to climb the Eastern Conference standings at the expense of MLS's worst team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola