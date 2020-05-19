Flames prospect Dustin Wolf named Western Hockey League's goaltender of the year

United States goaltender Dustin Wolf is shown during third period Hlinka Gretzky Cup semifinal action against Canada in Edmonton, Aug. 10, 2018. Everett Silvertips netminder Wolf has been named the Western Hockey League's goaltender of the year. Wolf compiled a 34-10-2 record, 1.88 goals-against average, .935 save percentage, and posted nine shutouts in 46 games before the 2019-20 season was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan