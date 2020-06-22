Stampeders receiver coach McDaniel taking COVID-19 pandemic in stride

Calgary Stampeders' Marquay McDaniel catches the ball during second quarter CFL Western Final football action against the B.C. Lions in Calgary, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.The COVID-19 pandemic is putting a damper on McDaniel's return to the Calgary Stampeders. McDaniel is entering his first season as a receivers coach with the CFL club. McDaniel played parts of seven seasons with Calgary as a receiver, helping the Stampeders win the 2014 Grey Cup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol