TORONTO - Adam Brooks capped his hat trick with the go-ahead goal at 17:39 of the third period, and the Toronto Marlies rallied to beat the Utica Comets 5-3 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.
Hudson Elynuik and Jesper Lindgren also scored as part of a four-goal third period for the Marlies (15-3-3), turning a 3-1 deficit into a two-goal lead. Jeremy Bracco tacked on three assists while Brooks added an assist for a four-point outing.
Jonah Gadjovich, Lukas Jasek and Justin Bailey supplied the offence for the Comets (13-8-1).
Kasimir Kaskisuo made 17 saves for the win as Michael DiPietro stopped 17-of-22 shots in defeat.
Toronto went 1 for 5 on the power play while Utica scored once on six chances with the man advantage.
The Marlies also filled their head coaching vacancy on Sunday, naming Greg Moore as Sheldon Keefe's replacement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.