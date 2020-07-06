Jays' McGuire fined after pleading no contest to disorderly conduct charge

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire loosens up during full squad workouts at the team's spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. McGuire has pleaded no contest to a disorderly conduct charge — a second-degree misdemeanour — and paid fines totalling US$500 stemming from an incident in Florida last February.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Nesius