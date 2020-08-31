Coaching great John Thompson of Georgetown dead at 78

FILE - In this March 1, 1980, file photo, Georgetown University basketball coach John Thompson raises his hands in victory after fans placed the net around his neck in Providence, R.I., after Georgetown defeated Syracuse University 87-81 to win the Big East basketball championship. John Thompson, the imposing Hall of Famer who turned Georgetown into a “Hoya Paranoia” powerhouse and became the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men’s basketball championship, has died. He was 78 His death was announced in a family statement Monday., Aug. 31, 2020. No details were disclosed.(Anestis Diakopoulos/Providence Journal via AP, FIle)