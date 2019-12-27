Conners' win one of highlights of big year for Canadian golf

Corey Conners of Canada watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, east of Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. After starting the year without full status on the PGA Tour, Conners played a piecemeal schedule before Monday qualifying for the Valero Texas Open in April. The native of Listowel, Ont., would go on to win that event and earn the final spot in the Masters the next week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Lee Jin-man