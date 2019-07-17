Wednesday's Games
MLB
American League
Oakland 10 Seattle 2
Boston 5 Toronto 4
Cleveland 7 Detroit 2
Kansas City 7 Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 11 L.A. Angels 2
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees (postponed)
National League
St. Louis 6 Pittsburgh 5
Milwaukee 5 Atlanta 4
Chicago Cubs 5 Cincinnati 2
San Francisco 11 Colorado 8
San Diego 3 Miami 2
Interleague
N.Y. Mets 14 Minnesota 4
Baltimore 9 Washington 2
Arizona 19 Texas 4
MLS
Atlanta 5 Houston 0
New England 4 Vancouver 0
Columbus 2 Chicago 2
Toronto FC 3 New York 1
