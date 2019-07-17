Wednesday's Games

MLB

American League

Oakland 10 Seattle 2

Boston 5 Toronto 4

Cleveland 7 Detroit 2

Kansas City 7 Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 11 L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees (postponed)

National League

St. Louis 6 Pittsburgh 5

Milwaukee 5 Atlanta 4

Chicago Cubs 5 Cincinnati 2

San Francisco 11 Colorado 8

San Diego 3 Miami 2

Interleague

N.Y. Mets 14 Minnesota 4

Baltimore 9 Washington 2

Arizona 19 Texas 4

MLS

Atlanta 5 Houston 0

New England 4 Vancouver 0

Columbus 2 Chicago 2

Toronto FC 3 New York 1

