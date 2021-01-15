Canadian Nick Taylor fired 62, heads into weekend at Sony Open with the lead

Nick Taylor hits from the ninth tee during the second round of the Sony Open golf tournament Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jamm Aquino

HONOLULU - Canada's Nick Taylor will head into the weekend at the Sony Open atop the leaderboard.

Taylor fired an 8-under 62 to get to 12 under, giving him a two shot lead on the rest of the field in Hawaii.

Stewart Cink, the early clubhouse leader, is one of five golfers at 10 under following a 7-under 63. Webb Simpson (65), Russell Henley (64), Vaughn Taylor (66) and Chris Kirk (65) join Cink.

Taylor, of Abbotsford, B.C., started on hole No. 10 and found himself 1 over for the round with a bogey on the 14th. But he went back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16 and chipped in for eagle on the par-5 18th Waialae Country Club to start his way up the leaderboard. He went bogey free with five birdies on his back 9 to take the lead.

Mackenzie Hughes (69) of Dundas, Ont., and Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., (66) head into the third round at 6 under.

David Hearn, from Brantford, Ont., (72), Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C., (70) and Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., (70) didn't make the 4-under cutline and will miss the weekend.

