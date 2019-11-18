Toronto Wolfpack forward Darcy Lussick set to make boxing debut in December

Toronto Wolfpack forwards Darcy Lussick, left, and Ashton Sims, right, sit in ice baths following a training session in Toronto on July 4, 2018. Toronto Wolfpack forward Darcy Lussick is stepping into the boxing ring next month to face former rugby league star Justin Hodges. The two Australians are slated to meet Dec. 6 in Sydney. The main event of the boxing card pits Tim Tszyu against Jack Brubaker for the WBO Global and IBF Australasian super-welterweight titles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Neil Davidson