LAVAL, Que. - Benjamin Garand-Gauthier had two rushing touchdowns and the Laval Rouge et Or rebounded from their first loss since 2017 to defeat the McGill Redmen 37-17 on Sunday in U Sports football action.
The reigning national champion Rouge et Or (3-1), who had been No. 1 since the beginning of the season, went into Sunday game ranked No. 3 in the country following last week's 23-18 loss against Montreal. That was their first setback since the 2017 Vanier Cup final.
Laval quarterback Thomas Bolduc completed 12-of-25 pass attempts on Sunday for 156 yards and zero touchdown strikes.
David Cote kicked five field goals, the longest from 38 yards, and Laval's defence also forced McGill (1-3) to concede four safeties.
Dimitrios Sinodinos threw for 246 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for McGill.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.