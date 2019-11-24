MADRID - Roberto Bautista Agut defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (3), 6-3 on Sunday to give Spain a 1-0 lead over Canada in the best-of-three Davis Cup final.
The No. 9-ranked Bautista Agut was playing his first match since the death of his father earlier this week.
Auger-Aliassime, ranked No. 21, missed six weeks of action with an ankle injury. He was playing for the first time since the opening round of the Shanghai Masters in early October.
The Canadian is competing in the final at a Davis Cup for the first time. Canada first appeared in the international team tournament in 1913.
Spain, a five-time Davis Cup champion, is playing in its 10th final.
Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was to play world No. 1 Rafael Nadal later Sunday in a must-win second singles rubber for Canada.
