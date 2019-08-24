LANGFORD, B.C. - Marcus Haber struck twice as Pacific FC downed Valour FC 2-1 on Saturday in Canadian Premiere League action.
Michael Petrasso opened the scoring in the 59th minute for Valour FC (2-4-3), but the lead didn't last long.
Haber responded for Pacific FC (3-4-1) only two minutes later to make it a 1-1 match, then scored the go-ahead goal in the 81st on a penalty.
Pacific, which jumped over Valour and York9 FC into fourth in the fall league standings, lost forward Matthew Baldisimo in the 90th minute after he picked up a second yellow card.
