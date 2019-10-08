Canadian baseball team names roster for Premier 12 Olympic qualifier

In this Aug. 21, 2013, file photo, Minnesota Twins' Justin Morneau runs after hitting a double against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit. Former American League most valuable player Morneau and 2016 AL all-star Michael Saunders highlight Canada's roster for the WBSC Premier 12 next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Paul Sancya, File