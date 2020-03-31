Leafs' Dubas praises NBA's 'momentous move' to suspend its season amid pandemic

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas speaks to the media about the recently-acquired players the Los Angeles Kings in a trade during a press conference in Toronto on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Dubas was watching television the evening of March 11 when news started to trickle out of Oklahoma City. An NBA player — it would turn out to be Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz — had tested postive for COVID-19. Shortly thereafter, the league suspended its season.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette