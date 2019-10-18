Maple Leafs set to begin life without John Tavares against Bruins

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Alexander Kerfoot (15) is defended by Detroit Red Wings defenceman Mike Green during first period NHL pre-season hockey action in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Kerfoot was the man in the middle at Maple Leafs' practice on Friday.The centre took up the spot normally occupied by Toronto captain John Tavares, who is out at least two weeks with a broken finger, on a line with Mitch Marner and Ilya Mikheyev. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov