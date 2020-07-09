Canadian university football players' careers cut short by age rule, pandemic

Players from the Montreal Carabins hoist the Vanier Cup after beating the McMaster Marauders in the CIS football final in Montreal on November 29, 2014. Dozens of Canadian football players dreaming of hoisting the Vanier Cup in their fifth and final year of university eligibility have had those hopes dashed. The cancellation of the 2020 national football championship game because of COVID-19 and U Sports not altering an age eligibility rule accelerates the swan song of roughly 300 football players. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes