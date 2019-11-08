Veteran defensive end Bowman back in CFL playoffs with Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes' John Bowman (7) sacks Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell during second half CFL football action in Montreal, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. He's back in the CFL playoffs for the first time in five years, still playing at an all-star level and for a head coach who's making him feel 11 years younger. But even all that's not enough to make Bowman commit to playing a 15th CFL season.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes