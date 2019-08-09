Hello again: Michael Azira faces Montreal Impact just three days after trade

Los Angeles FC forward Adama Diomande, center, vies against Montreal Impact midfielders Ken Krolicki, right, and Micheal Azira (32) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Los Angeles, Friday, May 24, 2019. It will be strange for Impact players to see former teammate Azira in Chicago Fire red this weekend ??? just three days after being traded away from Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ringo H.W. Chiu