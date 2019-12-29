Shai Gilgeous-Alexander credits his mom's tough love for keeping him humble

Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots next to Charlotte Hornets' P.J. Washington (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Gilgeous-Alexander's mom might be his greatest critic. And that suits the 21-year-old from Toronto just fine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Bob Leverone