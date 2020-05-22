Toronto FC rookie forward Achara thinking of family back home in Nigeria

Toronto FC forward Ifunanyachi Achara (99) gestures to fans as he is taken out of the game during the last minutes second half MLS action against New York City FC in Toronto on Saturday March 7, 2020. Toronto FC rookie Ifunanyachi Achara wasted little time making a splash in Major League Soccer this season. But after scoring in his MLS debut, everything is on hold thanks to the global pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young