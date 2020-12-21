Howie Kendrick retires after 15 major league seasons

FILE - In this July 16, 2020, file photo, Washington Nationals designated hitter Howie Kendrick jogs back to the dugout during a baseball intrasquad game at Nationals Park in Washington. Kendrick is retiring after 15 major league seasons that included earning NLCS MVP honors during the Nationals' 2019 World Series run. Kendrick announced his retirement Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, on Instagram. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)