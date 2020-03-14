Raptors "travel party" tests negative for coronavirus after contact with Jazz

Toronto Raptors forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (4) defends against Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) who shoots in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, March 9, 2020, in Salt Lake City. The Toronto Raptors have received a clean bill of health. All players and staff received negative results from their COVID-19 tests, the team said in a statement on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer