Ex-Wolfpack players Ryan Brierley, Cory Paterson form sports management company

Toronto Wolfpack player Ryan Brierley, right, practises at Lamport Stadium in Toronto on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. While elite athletes occasionally represent themselves when it comes to contract talks, Scottish rugby league international Brierley has gone one big step further. Brierley, now playing for Hull Kingston Rovers, has joined forced with former Toronto Wolfpack teammate Cory Paterson to form their own sports management firm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Neil Davidson