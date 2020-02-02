Canada's Kripps wins bobsled finale, Germany's Friedrich wins World Cup title

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland - Canada's Justin Kripps won the final four-man bobseld race of the season on Sunday while Germany's Francesco Friedrich took the overall World Cup four-man championship.
It was the third four-man win of the season for Kripps of Summerland, B.C. The Canadian sled also included Ryan Sommer, Cameron Stones and Benjamin Coakwell.
Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis was second while Germany's Johannes Lochner was third.
Friedrich won the four-man title for the second consecutive year, clinching the championship despite finishing a season-worst fifth in the finale. Lochner was second in the four-man standings this season and Kripps was third — the best finish by a Canadian sled since Pierre Lueders finished second overall in the 2005-06 season.
Hunter Church of the U.S. drove to eighth place in the finale and finished the four-man season in fifth place overall.
