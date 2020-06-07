A look back at big hits, bad calls as MLB eyes new draft era

FILE - In this June 9, 2009, file photo, Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig poses with Mike Trout, an outfielder from New Jersey's Millville High School, who was picked 25th by the Los Angeles Angels in the baseball draft in Secaucus, N.J. Baseball’s amateur draft this week will look much different because of the coronavirus pandemic, and more permanent changes could be coming soon. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz, File)