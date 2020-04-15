Barker feels COVID-19 pandemic robbed XFL of time to establish a following

Toronto Argonauts' Jim Barker attends a press conference to announce Scott Milanovich's appointment as head coach , in Toronto on Thursday December 1, 2011. Barker remains a member of a rare pro football fraternity. In 2001, Barker was the offensive co-ordinator with the L.A Xtreme team that captured the first — and only — XFL title. Shortly after the Xtreme's 38-6 victory over the San Francisco Demons, the spring league founded by wrestling guru Vince McMahon folded. With the XFL's second attempt also fizzling out, Barker, now an assistant coach with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats, says there are a couple of reasons spring football leagues struggle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Chris Young