PARADISE, N.L. - Mitch Marner and Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas say bringing the team together and not missing any games were top of mind issues as they inked a six-year deal. Marner joined his Maple Leafs teammates today in Paradise, N.L. for the second day of training camp. The former restricted free agent agreed to a six-year deal with Toronto yesterday, with an average annual value of US$10.893 million. Dubas thanked the 22-year-old Marner for his commitment to the team by agreeing to a salary slightly below his expectations, in order to have the team in a good place for the start of the season. Dubas says competent staffers are dealing with the issue of the team's salary cap, which is now more than $10 million over its upper limit with Marner's deal. Marner signed his contract after a long off-season of negotiations, which Dubas said came to a head with a lengthy and direct conversation on Thursday.
Forward Mitch Marner joins Toronto Maple Leafs in Newfoundland for training camp
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.