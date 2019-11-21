Hamilton Ticats' Frankie Williams named CFL's top special-teams performer

Hamilton Tiger-Cats returner Frankie Williams with the trophy for the most outstanding special teams player award at the CFL Awards during the CFL's Grey Cup week in Calgary, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

CALGARY - Frankie Williams of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats was named the CFL's top special-teams performer Thursday night.

The five-foot-nine, 190-pound defensive back received the honour at the CFL's awards banquet in voting conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine league head coaches.

Williams, a 26-year-old native of Tampa, Fla., led the CFL in punt return yards (874) while registering 1,020 yards returning kickoffs.

He also registered two special-teams touchdowns this season.

Mike Miller of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers was the award finalist. The native of Riverview, N.B., had 25 special-teams tackles, a league-record seven coming in a 29-14 win over Ottawa on July 5.

