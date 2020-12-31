Federal government approves NHL training camps, but provinces must make call on games

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) trails Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber (6) during first period NHL exhibition hockey action ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The federal government says it has issued an exemption to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for NHL players and staff to return to Canada for training camp under national interest grounds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn